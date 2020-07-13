1,500 people admitted with Covid-19 in Gauteng hospitals in just one day

An extra 1,516 people were admitted in Gauteng hospitals in just 24 hours, the provincial government confirmed on Monday.

In the same period, from Saturday to Sunday, 64 deaths were recorded.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said on Monday that the cumulative number of infections in the province was now 98,431, with 33,514 recoveries and 644 deaths. There are now 4,624 admitted in provincial hospitals.

Kekana said 42,706 people had been traced after coming into contact with those with the virus, many of whom have since been cleared.

“26,335 people have completed the 14-days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” she said.