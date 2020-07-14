South Africa

WATCH | Chicken Licken has SA chuckling with latest ad featuring viral lockdown moments

14 July 2020 - 08:05 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The new Chicken Licken advert features some of the funniest viral lockdown moments.
Image: Screenshot

Chicken Licken could give other notable chicken restaurant chains a run for their marketing money with its latest lockdown advert.

Dubbed the best one yet since the start of the lockdown, Chicken Licken's advert pokes fun at several of the hilarious incidents that have gone viral during the national lockdown.

The Soulful Nation advert features social media comedic sensation Tyson Ngubeni, who narrates why South Africans are “soulful” people.

It also features Kenyan social media sensation Elsa “Mpho” Majimbo and DJ Tira.

Max Hurrell's hit meme song Zol can be heard in the background. The song parodied Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's speech on why the government decided to uphold the ban on cigarette sales.

Ngubeni starts off the ad by saying, “SA, a nation that is always been known to overcome adversity. But what exactly makes them such a soulful people?”

In one scene,  police officers pull over a car to find a woman in the back of the trunk. The incident refers to the man who tried to “smuggle” his girlfriend out of Gauteng to Mpumalanga without a travel permit in April.

At the end of the video, Ngubeni pokes fun at President Cyril Ramaphosa's mask mishap.

Watch video below

The viral video has garnered over 31,000 likes and been shared over 15,000 times at the time of writing this article.

On social media, the advert received a thumbs-up.

