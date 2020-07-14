WATCH | Chicken Licken has SA chuckling with latest ad featuring viral lockdown moments
Chicken Licken could give other notable chicken restaurant chains a run for their marketing money with its latest lockdown advert.
Dubbed the best one yet since the start of the lockdown, Chicken Licken's advert pokes fun at several of the hilarious incidents that have gone viral during the national lockdown.
The Soulful Nation advert features social media comedic sensation Tyson Ngubeni, who narrates why South Africans are “soulful” people.
It also features Kenyan social media sensation Elsa “Mpho” Majimbo and DJ Tira.
Max Hurrell's hit meme song Zol can be heard in the background. The song parodied Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's speech on why the government decided to uphold the ban on cigarette sales.
Ngubeni starts off the ad by saying, “SA, a nation that is always been known to overcome adversity. But what exactly makes them such a soulful people?”
In one scene, police officers pull over a car to find a woman in the back of the trunk. The incident refers to the man who tried to “smuggle” his girlfriend out of Gauteng to Mpumalanga without a travel permit in April.
At the end of the video, Ngubeni pokes fun at President Cyril Ramaphosa's mask mishap.
Watch video below
It takes a #SoulfulNation to make it through these tough times. That’s why for our new ad, we are honouring the ordinary people who have kept us entertained and our spirits up during #LockdownSA. pic.twitter.com/PQ96DDaipq— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) July 13, 2020
The viral video has garnered over 31,000 likes and been shared over 15,000 times at the time of writing this article.
On social media, the advert received a thumbs-up.
Chicken licken didn’t “borrow” from the talent, they used the talent, that’s very commendable 👏🏾 https://t.co/lWtwqR2gip— Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) July 13, 2020
Chicken licken basically put everything that happened during lockdown in one video lol even the girl who was caught in the boot 😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/X2URzyQwUa— Someone's Son (@Tshepi_11_) July 13, 2020
Nandos after seeing that Chicken Licken Ad pic.twitter.com/H37EK9HLUc— Pikolomzi•Xhosa🇿🇦 (@PEEKAY_Mab) July 13, 2020
What I love most about the Chicken Licken ad is that Tyson is getting his bag! It’s a win for Content Creators.— Samantha Sinoxolo (@Sammi_Mak_) July 13, 2020
I also love how well the advertising agency and the brand did that. It takes a great agency-client relationship to get some of those elements approved and executed.
@Makoto_Phumodi my friend you’re outchea getting smuggled in Chicken Licken ads and you don’t send us wings? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kKO5707JQD— Oratile Ratanang Mogoje (@OratileMogoje) July 13, 2020