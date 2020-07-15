Human Rights Commission backs return of pupils to schools

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has come out in support of the reopening of schools in the country.

The commission said on Wednesday it “supports the position of Unicef that children should return to schools as soon as possible because ‘evidence points to harm being done to children by not being in school'.”

The commission said it had become aware of studies that showed children were suffering more while at home, having lost between 20% and 50% of their scheduled schooling since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission also referred to studies conducted by a number of experts. These revealed that more children were going hungry as a result of not being able to access food through feeding schemes. Because of this, children with underlying conditions such as pneumonia and HIV/Aids suffered an increased risk of acute malnutrition.