South Africa

Parents stressed about home schooling without access to internet, resources

15 July 2020 - 09:51 By Gugu Phandle
According to the Eastern Cape department of education, mandatory home schooling is required for pupils whose parents opt to keep them at home for the rest of 2020.
According to the Eastern Cape department of education, mandatory home schooling is required for pupils whose parents opt to keep them at home for the rest of 2020.
Image: 123rf.com/ PAYLESSIMAGES

Parents who do not send their children back to school in 2020 for fear of Covid-19 are required to home school their children — but many are unhappy about this.

According to the Eastern Cape department of education, mandatory home schooling is required for pupils whose parents opt to keep them at home for the rest of 2020.

Department spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said the situation was unavoidable as it was the law for children to be in school.

“It is understandable that parents may want to opt out of taking their children back to school.

“However, the law states that if your child is not in school, then they must be home schooled.

“They can’t just stay at home and do nothing,” Pulumani said.

Pulumani said a “hybrid”, which would allow schools to provide continued learning support for pupils at home, would help ease the anxiety of parents.

Jonathan Jansen on the emotional impacts of the pandemic and lockdown on South African children

The uncertain school calendar and social isolation has left many parents and children struggling to cope with an academic year that may or may not ...
Books
2 days ago

Grade 1 parent Philasande Moses said: “My child was supposed to go back last week but I didn’t take her back. I’m scared she might get infected.

Instead I’m the one who caught the virus and I informed the class teacher.

“I’m still paying school fees but I get anxious when I think about her going to school.” 

Absentee rates up to 40% as Covid-19 fears keep pupils at home

A spike in Covid-19 infections at schools and parents’ reluctance to send their children back to class has forced many pupils to stay away.
News
2 days ago

Reuben Siqaza, school governing body chairperson (SGB) at Byletts Combined School in Mooiplaas, said very few of their parents had the resources to homeschool their children.

“Most parents at the school live on farms and in remote towns and villages.

“When I look at it, our parents wouldn’t even have an option to keep their children at home for home schooling.

“So they have no option but to take their children back to school, no matter the fear.

“Fortunately for us, during the lockdown things have been running smoothly at the school.

“We’ve been blessed with no Covid-19 cases,” Siqaza said.

Mabini Mnguphane, SGB chair at Vuluhlanga High School in Butterworth, said: “Parents are sceptical about sending their children back to school, understandably so.

“But home schooling wouldn’t be an option at all.

“Most of us parents don’t even have a high school qualification, so how would we teach our children? 

“Then there is the issue of virtual learning resources.

“Most parents and children live in rural communities where an internet connection can be a challenge.

“It seems as though parents have no choice but to take their children back to school, or they will fall behind academically,” Mnguphane said.

-DispatchLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools

Pressure is mounting on basic education minister Angie Motshekga to close schools
News
5 hours ago

Rachel Kolisi: 'Racism in SA schools is alive'

Rachel revealed she has seen it in two of her four childrens' schools
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Two years later: still no promised toilets at Cofimvaba school

It’s been nearly two years since Eastern Cape education department officials promised to build new toilets for staff and pupils at Mvuzo Junior ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  4. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X