Jonathan Jansen on the emotional impacts of the pandemic and lockdown on South African children

When government talks about the reopening of schools it is preoccupied with two things: the coverage of the curriculum and the conduct of year-end examinations. In other words, the planning for reopening, even a phased return to schools, frames children as cognitive machines which need to be oiled so that it (government) can operate smoothly to deliver on pre-planned outcomes. If that metaphor sounds too harsh, ask yourself this question: why would government reopen schools when the country is still climbing towards the peak of infections, which according to the experts may only be reached in September or October of 2020?

In May 2020 I put out a call to children in primary and high schools across SA asking them a simple question: What was learning under lockdown like for you? My team expected about 100 or so stories but we were quickly overwhelmed with more than 620 stories from each of the nine provinces. The stories came from children as young as six and as old as 19. Some studied at elite schools and others at poor and working-class schools.

Those in elite schools had access to fully online education while many others depended on downloaded content from WhatsApp groups, which they accessed if and when devices and data were available. Many relied only on intermittent programming through radio, television and occasionally print material from the local school.

What all these students had in common, though, was the experience of emotional distress experienced during the extended lockdown. Their stories are heart-rending and every government official, school principal, teacher and parent should read these stories before rushing to reopen schools or sending children back to them. What exactly were the students distressed about?