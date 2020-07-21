Cape Malay Choir board president Shafiek April dies of Covid-19 complications

“Shafiek and his wife, who is my mother’s sister, couldn’t have children,” said Kammies. “He raised me and my two sisters as his own children. Our children regarded him as their grandfather. He was an honest man and very wise. He got his wisdom when he was secretary of the Western Cape Rugby Union.

"In 1989 he was elected president of the choir board. Annual general meetings are held every five years to elect leadership, and he was re-elected ever since.”

Kammies said April experienced breathing problems just over two weeks ago.

“He told my sister he was not feeling well during the night,” said Kammies. “He was struggling to breathe and asked to be taken to hospital. He was rushed to Christiaan Barnard Hospital. Every patient is treated as if they have Covid-19 these days. The hospital also found there was something wrong with his heart.

"He would phone and talk to us. We couldn't visit him but we thought everything was fine. The last call from him was on Saturday morning. He had been concerned about everyone at home and told us to keep safe.”