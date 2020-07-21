Durban doctor warns about Covid-19 reinfection after patients test positive 'more than once'

A Durban doctor has sounded the alarm about possible Covid-19 reinfection after dealing with patients who tested positive for the coronavirus more than once.

Dr Yuvan Maharaj, who is based in Prospecton, in the south of the city, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday: "There are a few cases where patients tested positive, recovered and then became infected again.

"One patient tested positive twice in three months. These could be early reinfection cases in SA."