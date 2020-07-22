South Africa

Western Cape restaurant manager fined R1,500 for breaking curfew by 7 minutes

22 July 2020 - 07:28 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A Western Cape restaurant manager has been fined for breaking the curfew by minutes.
A Western Cape restaurant manager has been fined for breaking the curfew by minutes.
Image: Thinkstock

The manager of the popular Michael Collins Irish Pub & Restaurant in Struisbaai, in the Western Cape, was left bewildered after being served with a fine for breaking lockdown regulations by seven minutes.

According to the restaurant, the manager (whose name is not mentioned) had just finished dropping off staff and was a kilometre away from home at 9.07pm when she was pulled over and fined for not being at her place of residence after the 9pm curfew.

The government gazette notes: “Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 9pm until 4am daily, except where a person has been granted a permit to perform a service permitted under alert level 3, or is attending to a security or medical emergency.”

The incident took place on Friday and the viral post has been shared over 2,000 times on Facebook.

Let restaurants outside 'alcohol-related trauma hotspots' sell booze, Rasa suggests

The restaurant industry is pleading with the presidency to allow restaurants operating "beyond alcohol-related trauma hotspots” to sell alcohol to ...
News
20 hours ago

“Our staff is already working short time and barely making ends meet," said the restaurant.

“With all the government regulations, all our restaurants are struggling to keep the doors open. Now we have to deal with this!”

The restaurant claimed that the manager was let go almost 20 minutes later and the time on the fine, which is 21:19, was a false reflection of the situation.

“[It] took the law enforcement officer two attempts to fill in the forms. By the time he was done, the time on the fine was 21:19, which is not a true reflection of the situation. The more we accommodate our government, the more they take advantage.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Struibaai police station spokesperson Warren Erasmus confirmed that the fine was legitimate. He said the officer was following the law.

“The fine is 99.9% correct,” he said.

OUR RESTAURANT MANAGER JUST GOT FINED R1500. Dropping of staff and pulled over at 21:07pm. 7 Minutes!! Herself being...

Posted by TMC The Michael Collins Irish Pub & Restaurant on Friday, July 17, 2020

READ MORE:

'Government doesn't understand wine industry': jobs bloodbath in Cape

Cape wine producers are warning of a “job massacre” because of the renewed ban on alcohol sales.
News
19 hours ago

'Serve the service industry': What you need to know about the peaceful protest on reopening of various industries

The #ServeUsPlease movement will hold a peaceful protest on Friday from 10am to 12pm.
News
1 day ago

Restaurants join hands as pandemic and lockdown damage hospitality industry

SA restaurants are on their knees and are highlighting how the pandemic has affected the hospitality industry.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  2. 'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school ... South Africa
  3. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  4. Divers discover body of girl in Cape Town river South Africa
  5. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X