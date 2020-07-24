Durban July behind closed doors, expected to generate R200m

Despite being held behind closed doors this year, one the biggest horse racing events on the continent, the Vodacom Durban July, is still expected to rake in about R200m in bets from its 10 races.

Because of the lockdown, the race and overall event will be held virtually, with only key staff and stakeholders present at the Greyville racecourse on Saturday.

“Despite the lockdown regulations restricting public events and activities, betting on the Vodacom Durban July is nevertheless expected to be brisk, with more than R200m predicted to be waged on the 10-race meeting,” said the event organisers.

“Making it even more attractive for punters is the carry-over of R2m already in the Pick Six pool, which is expected to eventually reach about R15m. There is also a carry-over of R1m that will kick start the quartet pool that is probably also going to grow to about R15m on Saturday,” they added.

The event, now in its 124th year, has been staged even during times of war and event organisers say this year is no different. Online and telephonic betting has been set up for those looking to make a quick buck.