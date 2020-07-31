CrimeStats | Police must ‘follow data and focus on hotspots’: ISS

To curb violent crime in SA, the police need to follow their own data and focus on areas which have a legacy of violence.

This according to Andrew Faull, senior researcher in the justice and violence prevention programme at the Institute for Security Studies, who was commenting on the police’s annual crime statistics which were released on Friday.

“Our acceptance and use of violence is entrenched and it is part of our society and police alone cannot change that. But they are a crucial actor in bringing down violence where it is most common and acute,” he said.

There are easy ways to follow the data, he said, and intervene in the places were the violence is at its worst, but also most predictable.

“That is what the police should be doing. They need to identify these areas and act without being distracted by less serious crimes. Of course, we all want every crime to be attended to but if we want the police to succeed, they need their resources to be deployed where it matters most,” Faull added.