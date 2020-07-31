No justice for family of 4-year-old stabbed 18 times and crushed with boulder

Nearly two months after Bandile Skosana, 4, was assaulted, stabbed 18 times and crushed with a boulder, no arrests have been made and his family is yet to see justice.

All his mom and dad want is closure — and this while they constantly have to look over their shoulders, wondering if their kid's killer, or killers, are watching them.

Bandile's lifeless body was found 2km from his paternal home in Bronkhorstpruit, east of Pretoria, on May 31, less than 48 hours after he went missing.

He had been playing outside the yard with a neighbour's child — the only friend he had in Rethabiseng township.

Bandile had visited his dad and grandmother after the lockdown was first introduced on March 26.

His daily routine included eating, watching TV, playing in the yard or playing with his friend not far from his father’s home.

On the day he went missing, his grandmother was initially not alarmed when she first realised the boy was not in the yard. Hours later, Bandile's little friend came looking for him and his grandmother immediately knew something was wrong.

His father Sipho Skosana was informed that the toddler had gone missing.

A frantic Skosana travelled from Tzaneen in a bid to find his son. He arrived to a barricaded crime scene, which he was not allowed to access.