Youth, expectant mothers, urban families to get Solidarity Fund help

The Solidarity Fund is ramping up efforts to bring relief to those who have lost their income and those who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss of employment and livelihood for many has prompted the fund to earmark R175m for phase 2 of its food relief programme as well as a R100m support package to be disbursed through one-off food vouchers.

The intervention was announced on Friday by the head of the humanitarian pillar of the fund, Wendy Tlou. She said the renewed efforts were in the final stages of planning.

“Since urban job losses will also have a significant effect on rural households which regularly receive remittances from family members, the fund has taken a bold decision to target 108,000 urban households and 27,000 rural households which do not fall within the country’s social security net.

“The beneficiaries will include unemployed young people, expectant mothers, women and foreign nationals who are not classified as asylum seekers or refugees in terms of SA’s Immigration Act,” she said.

The fund also allocated R50m towards curbing gender-based violence (GBV). A total of R17m had been allocated to organisations that support victims.