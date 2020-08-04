POLL | Do you think officials found guilty of pocketing Covid-19 funds will be held accountable?

Ramaphosa described companies and individuals implicated in pocketing funds and food parcels as people with “no conscience”.

Investigations into the mismanagement of Covid-19 funds are being conducted, and the president will receive interim reports every six weeks. He said where criminality has been found, cases will be referred for prosecution.

Among the investigators are the SA Police Service (SAPS), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks.

The president said the “fusion centres” approach in investigating corruption allows for better information, intelligence and resources sharing and is common practice in many countries.