POLL | Do you think officials found guilty of pocketing Covid-19 funds will be held accountable?

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa has again reiterated government is determined to root out corruption related to Covid-19 funds.
Ramaphosa described companies and individuals implicated in pocketing funds and food parcels as people with “no conscience”.
Investigations into the mismanagement of Covid-19 funds are being conducted, and the president will receive interim reports every six weeks. He said where criminality has been found, cases will be referred for prosecution.
Among the investigators are the SA Police Service (SAPS), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks.
The president said the “fusion centres” approach in investigating corruption allows for better information, intelligence and resources sharing and is common practice in many countries.
As SA fights the coronavirus, which has infected more than half a million people and claimed more than 8,500 lives, public servants, including Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, have been implicated in allegations of corruption.
Diko and Masuku took leaves of absence pending the outcomes of investigations.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson and her husband, Thandisizwe Diko, allegedly benefited from a personal protective equipment tender worth R125m. Both husband and wife have denied the allegations.
The president said regulations have been introduced which will require public servants to “make a declaration of interest” when bidding for state work, including whether individuals involved in the bid are connected to the state.