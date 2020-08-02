The ANC path to making a king’s ransom or two

So I was watching television the other day and, as is their wont, the local news stations were on a loop with the same things coming round every 30 minutes or so. One was an edit of remarks by the Gauteng ANC provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe.



He was expounding on a story that has South Africans upset and angry. Essentially, a young man named Thandisizwe Diko (who describes himself as King Madzikane II Diko), chief of the amaBhaca, a tribe living around Mount Frere in Transkei, tendered for and won a R125m contract with the Gauteng department of health to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the provincial health department as it prepared to face the rush of Covid-19 patients it expected when the pandemic broke...