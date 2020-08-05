South Africa

Injured airlifted to hospital as bullets fly in Tshwane

05 August 2020 - 12:14 By Iavan Pijoos
Best Care Emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser said some of the injured were being airlifted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.
Best Care Emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser said some of the injured were being airlifted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.
Image: Xander Loubser/Best Care Emergency services

Several people have been wounded in a shoot-out in the vicinity of the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria.

Gauteng provincial health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said on Wednesday that the incident happened in the vicinity of forensic pathology services opposite the hospital.

Kekana said they were still awaiting further details.

Best Care Emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser, who was on the scene, told TimesLIVE that two police officers were being airlifted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

“I am on the roof of the hospital waiting for the helicopter to land and transport the police officers to Milpark. I can confirm that more than five people had been shot and there are fatalities, but the scene is too chaotic to give an exact number now,” said Loubser.

“More details will be made available later.”

Police could not immediately confirm the shooting.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

Police investigating triple murder at Khayelitsha taxi rank

Three men were shot dead at a taxi rank in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday.
News
21 hours ago

Couple shot dead, daughter wounded in attack at Midrand estate

A couple was shot dead and their daughter seriously wounded during a home invasion at the Fly Inn Estate in Elandsfontein, Midrand, on Tuesday ...
News
19 hours ago

Cash-in-transit gang strikes at KZN Sassa payout point

Police are on the hunt for six men who held up and robbed security personnel of a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle in Ingwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, ...
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. A sex tape, money & an arrest: five scandals plaguing Norma and Malusi’s ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape ... South Africa
  4. SAB stops R5bn investment because of alcohol ban 'which affects a million ... South Africa
  5. Scientists say it's time to think about lifting the booze ban to save jobs South Africa

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X