Legal heavyweight Barry Roux tackles investigating officer in church murder case

On July 11, five people were killed when a group of men attacked the church headquarters, allegedly as part of a fight for leadership by warring factions. Four men were shot and burnt to death in a car while a fifth man, a security guard, is believed to have been killed when he attempted to respond to the attack.

Maditse was arguing that the suspects were on a mission to take over the church at the barrel of the gun, and since they did not fulfill their mission, being out on bail would put the church and the community at risk.

“It is a mystery how the five were killed. They were inside the church before being killed and I don't know who killed them.

“My belief is that it was chaotic because there were many people involved who came in many cars. My version is they could have been shot as they were running from the church, maybe by their own people,” he said.

Roux argued the police were not impartial in dealing with the case as they did not have a clear picture about who shot who at the scene.

Maditse disputed this, saying he had taken statements from people inside the church, and they said none of the shots were fired from inside.

Roux was adamant that “maybe they [the five deceased] could have been shot by people from inside the church".

Maditse said the accused must be remanded in custody until trial.

“The accused were not supposed to be at the church. What was their business going to the IPHC?," he said.

“Those who were at the church are still traumatised. They don't even trust we are cops when we go to the church. I couldn't interview the accused because their lawyers said they must not speak to us,” Maditse told the court.