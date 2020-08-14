'More women will be exposed to abuse': POWA defends booze ban

People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) says it doesn't support calls to lift the ban on alcohol as it would likely lead to a spike in gender-based violence.

While calls from across various sectors grow louder for the unbanning of sales, some have expressed opposing views.

Discussions with the government and the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) were held on Sunday. Many, including Western Cape premier Alan Winde and health minister Zweli Mkhize, have made recommendations to the council around the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Two sources who attended the meeting told TimesLIVE that the recommendations were presented to the council and would have to be approved before they are implemented.

However, it still remains unclear if the liquor ban will be lifted.

Speaking on eNCA, People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) said the ban should not be lifted. The organisation's spokesperson Mary Makgaba said alcohol was partly to blame for the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in SA.