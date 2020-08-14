South Africa

'More women will be exposed to abuse': POWA defends booze ban

14 August 2020 - 07:16 By Unathi Nkanjeni
People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) says it doesn't support calls to lift the booze ban.
People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) says it doesn't support calls to lift the booze ban.
Image: 123RF/kzenon

People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) says it doesn't support calls to lift the ban on alcohol as it would likely lead to a spike in gender-based violence.

While calls from across various sectors grow louder for the unbanning of sales, some have expressed opposing views.

Discussions with the government and the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) were held on Sunday. Many, including Western Cape premier Alan Winde and health minister Zweli Mkhize, have made recommendations to the council around the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Two sources who attended the meeting told TimesLIVE that the recommendations were presented to the council and would have to be approved before they are implemented.

However, it still remains unclear if the liquor ban will be lifted.

Speaking on eNCA, People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) said the ban should not be lifted. The organisation's spokesperson Mary Makgaba said alcohol was partly to blame for the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in SA.

'Unban alcohol sales now': calls from across the industry grow louder

Various organisations and politicians are calling for the alcohol sales ban to be lifted.
News
20 hours ago

“There is some evidence that heavy drinking or frequent drinking, particularly by males who are mostly perpetrators, increases the risk of violence. Heavy drinking increases aggressive behaviour, lack of control and the risks of committing acts of domestic violence and sexual violence,” she said.

She said during the time when alcohol sales were allowed under level 3 lockdown, the organisation saw a peak in alcohol-related cases.

“We don't support the calls [to lift the ban] because we know that more women will be exposed to abuse, especially physical and sexual abuse.”

DA Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana also opposed lifting the ban soon.

In a conversation with DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli on his podcast Makashule Unscripted on Facebook last week, Gana said the ban should not be lifted until the dire situation in hospitals is stabilised.

He proposed that the ban should be lifted in September, saying health-care workers would not be able to prioritise Covid-19 patients if it is lifted too soon due to drunk-driving accidents.

“Maybe let’s observe things until the end of the month and then possibly look at opening up at the beginning of September, that would be my take,” he said.

“I don’t agree that they can ban alcohol forever, but for the next two to three weeks, let’s try to have enough space for people to be attended to.”

'Lift booze ban in September, not now': DA's Makashule Gana

The DA's Makashule Gana says the ban on the sale of alcohol should not be lifted until the government is certain that hospitals can cope with the ...
Politics
1 week ago

The EFF has always been against lifting the alcohol ban. Speaking at the party's seventh anniversary last month, EFF's leader Julius Malema criticised Ramaphosa, calling him a “hypocrite” over how he was handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malema said the EFF told Ramaphosa not to allow alcohol sales under level 3 but the president ignore them.

“The hypocrite Ramaphosa conducts weekly meetings to reprimand South Africans, yet he failed to take responsibility for his failure and poor decisions,” said Malema.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said on Twitter: “We hate to state the obvious. We told Cyril Ramaphosa that allowing a free flow of alcohol will cause a huge crisis and it’s only now when we are in a crisis that he realises the negative implications of alcohol. Maybe we must take over this government by whatever means necessary.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA's agricultural sector calls for lifting of booze ban

SA's agricultural sector has joined growing calls for government to reconsider its ban on the sale of alcohol.
News
2 days ago

'Unemployment pandemic is gaining momentum': Alan Winde pleads for lifting of booze ban

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) is meeting on Tuesday.
Politics
3 days ago

'Hospitals will cope with trauma upswing': Western Cape on lifting booze ban

Dr Saadiq Kariem, the chief of operations for the Western Cape department of health, says hospitals can cope with the upswing in trauma again.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  2. All four of my kids were raped by their father, says suicidal mom South Africa
  3. Fifth body discovered in KZN south coast sugar cane field South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | Brace yourselves, SA – we’re poised for lockdown level 2 South Africa
  5. 'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X