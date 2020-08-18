Constitutional Court's efficiency is declining

This was argued in May 2019 and the judgment — which ruled that private or independent schools may no longer rely on contracts with parents as the basis for kicking children out of school without a fair hearing — was handed down on June 17, 2020: A total of 398 days, or 13 months, later.

In seven other matters in the analysis period, the court took longer than 300 days to hand down judgments.

A report on the Office of the Judiciary website states: “Judicial Officers have a choice to reserve judgments [with no date] where circumstances are such that the delivery of a judgment on a fixed date is not possible. The norms and standards state that the judicial officers should make every effort to hand down reserved judgments no later than three months after the date of the last hearing.”

Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre de Vos described the situation at the apex court as “unacceptable”.

“Some might want to give the court some leeway because there are 11 judges and the discussions and deliberations about cases might lengthen the time period (for writing judgments).

“But on the other hand, they hear far fewer cases. They are better resourced, each judge has two clerks to assist them. And, of course, the cases are most important in terms of legislation invalidation and human rights.

“So it’s unclear why it takes so long. It is a new thing. It wasn’t always like this. It has been getting worse over the past few years.

“One would expect the head of courts, who sits on this court, to chase up on these judgments, but I am not sure why that has not happened.”

De Vos said it was important for the court to set an example for other judges.

“It’s not good if the court, of which the chief justice is a part, is not doing what he is telling everyone else to do.”

Alison Tilley, of judicial watchdog group Judges Matter, said the chief justice frequently referred to the norms and standards in relation to handing down decisions in meetings of the Judicial Services Commission and aspirant judges were always asked if their judgments have all been handed down.

“The standard being set is across the judiciary, but is not being adhered to by those who enforce the rules, in the Constitutional Court.

“The chief justice must either propose the amendment of the norms and standards, or ensure his court complies with them. This aspect of court management is a role the chief justice must play, and the discussion about the appropriate candidate for the new chief justice appointment in 2021 must deal with this,” Tilley said.