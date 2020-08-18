'It's like Christmas': Thirsty South Africans are here for the sale of booze
The sale of alcohol is allowed again and South Africans are rejoicing, many tweeting memes and hilarious anecdotes about their excitement.
On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol under strict Covid-19 safety protocols.
The announcement came as a pleasant surprise for many, especially after the sale of liquor was abruptly halted in July "with immediate effect” after having been resumed for a brief period after an initial ban under the lockdown. Ramaphosa said at the time the decision was due to an increased number of motor accidents and violence which overwhelmed ICU and trauma units in hospitals.
On Monday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said licensed liquor establishments would be allowed to host 50 people at a time and must observe safety protocols like social distancing, sanitisation of premises and hygiene.
These are some of the reactions to the return of booze:
Service delivery that we getting from SAB is far better than the government of ANC.#TheReturnOfAlcohol pic.twitter.com/r0S4mtRyfO— Harry Mabusela 🇿🇦 (@Harry_shuf) August 18, 2020
#TheReturnOfAlcohol— 🇿🇦Retired Makoti (Oluwaferanmi)🇳🇬 (@Retired_Makoti) August 18, 2020
The ban has been lifted!!🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QWpR7qJ6Tp
#TheReturnOfAlcohol does not mean the coronavirus pandemic is over. Please drink responsibly and take care of your health. pic.twitter.com/V7AAudbQ0O— The Author (@TiyiBevhula) August 18, 2020
So we're actually celebrating the second new year in 2020.#TheReturnOfAlcohol pic.twitter.com/RgbPO5VT9z— yours_truly (@MfumoMkhabele) August 18, 2020
How I’m feeling right now 😂#TheReturnOfAlcohol pic.twitter.com/vmeJp3r7yT— 4thIndustrialRevolution (@ulindomncube) August 18, 2020
Oh Lord Even People Who Owing Us Money Are Twitting About #TheReturnOfAlcohol Without Paying Us First pic.twitter.com/trAI7wHDuP— Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) August 18, 2020
Note: even if you don't buy alcohol today, you're still not going to afford that dream house. So nxila nje mntase!— Asive Linyana (@Asivelinyana) August 18, 2020
Be safe, drink responsible. #TheReturnOfAlcohol pic.twitter.com/bHm7Gt9euU
Nothing will end in tears here, we just going to drink, dance and have fun 🍻 🍻 🍻 ☺️#TheReturnOfAlcohol pic.twitter.com/n9u8pGPGpu— David Dazzer Tladi (@DavidDazzer) August 18, 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on August 15 2020 that South Africa will be moving to lockdown alert level 2 from Tuesday August 18. Co-operative governance minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma expanded on the new regulations on August 17, announcing many restrictions will be lifted, including bans on alcohol and tobacco sales. Here's all you need to know about what's allowed and what's not during lockdown level 2.