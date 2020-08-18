South Africa

WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight

18 August 2020 - 14:11 By Iavan Pijoos
Looters helped themselves to beer after a SA Breweries truck crashed into three cars, spilling the truck's contents into a main road in Krugersdorp.
Image: Suburban Control Centre

A SA Breweries (SAB) truck was looted after it crashed on Voortrekker Road in Krugersdorp on Tuesday morning, the first day of alcohol sales in level 2 of the lockdown.

An eyewitness, Owen Lloyd, said he was travelling from Chamdor in the area when he noticed traffic was heavily backed up.

“I drove through the traffic quite easily, and noticed everyone was parked on the side of the road.

“I looked up the road and saw a SAB truck on its side. Everyone was looting it,” Lloyd told TimesLIVE. He said beer “was pouring down the side” of the truck from broken bottles.

Lloyd said there were members of security companies on site, but they were overpowered by the crowd.

“Guys were running with cases of beer and enjoying their first day of lifted restrictions.”

Head of communications in Mogale City, Adrian Amod, said the SAB truck had “jackknifed” and crashed into three  cars.

“People started looting the truck, but members of our traffic department arrived on the scene. They brought everything under control and managed to prevent the crowd from further looting.”

Amod said police officers had also arrived on the scene.   

