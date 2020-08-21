South Africa

Huge search for two Durban boys leads to unexpected, but happy, ending

21 August 2020 - 12:29 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A rescue team of about 15 people searched a bushy area in Reservoir Hills overnight after two boys were reported missing.
A rescue team of about 15 people searched a bushy area in Reservoir Hills overnight after two boys were reported missing.
Image: supplied by IPSS Medical Rescue

An overnight multidisciplinary search for two boys, who apparently went missing while looking for their dog in bushes in Reservoir Hills, Durban, revealed the pair may have not been missing at all.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst told TimesLIVE on Friday the boys were found at a supermarket.

“We were called out last night with the Umhlali K9 unit, police search and rescue and Metro search and rescue to search for two boys who went missing at 4pm while looking for their dog.

“Multiple resources, a rescue team of about 15 people and four dogs were used to search from midnight until 9am this morning, only to find out the boys were fooling around at the Checkers store in the Reservoir Hills area,” he said.

The boys are believed to be around 13 years old.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

WATCH | Woman creates ‘if I go missing' file and TikTok fans are here for it

“It sounds extreme but I travel a lot and am constantly around strangers, so you never know when you'll run into a bad situation."
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

'Torture on mountain' during search for missing child after sangoma identifies 'culprits'

While police are yet to find a three-year-old who disappeared on Monday, a Cape Town community found their scapegoats in foreign neighbours.
News
6 days ago

Body found on Table Mountain is that of missing runner: search and rescue

Search and rescue teams on Wednesday recovered the body of missing Cape Town trail runner Ken Stephen.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa
  2. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  3. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  4. LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was ... South Africa
  5. Torrential rain fills Cape Town dams to six-year high South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X