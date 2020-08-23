Contact tracers put in the hard yards to keep SA on top of Covid-19

Foot-slogging, endless hours on the phone and heartbreaking conversations have become part of daily life for thousands of contact tracers in the five months since Covid-19 took hold in SA.

"A few people have not been co-operating," Western Cape contract tracer Raymond Mhobo said this week.

"I expected that people would adhere to the regulations that were set by government but people just kept moving around, visiting each other. Children played in the streets without wearing masks."

Compliance has gradually improved, but the job has other difficulties, said Mhobo, who works in Robertson, McGregor, Ashton, Bonnievale and Montagu.

"It's difficult to tell people who have tested positive that they should not move around in the community, not visit family and friends and not go to the shops."

A typical day begins with attempts, by telephone, to trace people who have been in contact with new Covid-19 patients.

"Those who we don't reach telephonically, we visit at home," said Mhobo.

"We deliver food parcels to positive clients. We screen people who are close contacts as well as screening employees at businesses. We do loud-hailing in communities and Covid-19 awareness in collaboration with government departments like the police and the departments of education and social development. We have also done roadblocks."