News

Contact tracers put in the hard yards to keep SA on top of Covid-19

23 August 2020 - 00:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
Contact tracer Raymond Mhobo.
Contact tracer Raymond Mhobo.
Image: Supplied

Foot-slogging, endless hours on the phone and heartbreaking conversations have become part of daily life for thousands of contact tracers in the five months since Covid-19 took hold in SA.

"A few people have not been co-operating," Western Cape contract tracer Raymond Mhobo said this week.

"I expected that people would adhere to the regulations that were set by government but people just kept moving around, visiting each other. Children played in the streets without wearing masks."

Compliance has gradually improved, but the job has other difficulties, said Mhobo, who works in Robertson, McGregor, Ashton, Bonnievale and Montagu.

"It's difficult to tell people who have tested positive that they should not move around in the community, not visit family and friends and not go to the shops."

A typical day begins with attempts, by telephone, to trace people who have been in contact with new Covid-19 patients.

"Those who we don't reach telephonically, we visit at home," said Mhobo.

"We deliver food parcels to positive clients. We screen people who are close contacts as well as screening employees at businesses. We do loud-hailing in communities and Covid-19 awareness in collaboration with government departments like the police and the departments of education and social development. We have also done roadblocks."

Farhaana Ebrahim, a physiotherapist at Victoria Hospital in Wynberg, Cape Town, became a Covid-19 case manager in April after being "screened as high risk due to diabetes and being asthmatic, as well as my risk of exposure as a physiotherapist".

"Coming into this job was slightly daunting at first, mainly because we all knew very little about the Covid-19 outbreak and how it would affect the country," she said.

"I started off as a case manager responsible for calling cases and doing contact tracing. As time passed my job description has changed and I was trained in doing lots more.

"As case managers, our role is to get the patients' relevant demographic information, assess whether they have received the results of their Covid-19 test, [check] any relevant comorbidities or symptom progression, assess their living situation, inquire or refer the case to an isolation facility, and calculate de-isolation dates based on the case's clinical stability."

in numbers

• 5 - The number of months since contract tracers assumed their roles

• 8 - The number of hours they spend tracing Covid-19 contacts daily

Ebrahim said that not having the Covid-19 contacts' correct details was one of the main problems, alongside language barriers.

"Being a case manager requires you to be able to think on your feet, to be able to advise patients on possible solutions based on their home environment and personal situations. No two cases are the same," she said.

"Some cases have been really heartbreaking and others made me feel proud to have been able to assist in their road to recovery."

MORE:

Are disinfectant foggers effective at killing the coronavirus?

The new hard sell to offices, gyms, churches and schools is the disinfectant fogger.
News
1 day ago

East London man, dead for two years, wins R1m PPE tender

He has been dead for two years, yet a deceased East London businessman scored a personal protective equipment tender worth almost R1m from the ...
News
11 hours ago

Lockdown cigarette ban helped 51-year-old woman stub out her habit

A human rights researcher said she used the lockdown and the ban on the sale of tobacco products as a way to quit smoking.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  2. 'Dress properly': teachers told to ditch pyjamas while working from home News
  3. Alarm, anger over state instruction to test bodies for Covid-19 News
  4. Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption News
  5. ANC in new 'parliament power grab' News

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...