Eastern Cape clinics were already dire - and then a pandemic swept in to make them worse

Poor infrastructure, shortages of staff and medication, and ailing patients forced to wait in the rain — these were among the problems health activists and human rights monitors found at clinics in Uitenhage and Despatch last week.

“We are concerned that in the fight against Covid-19, we have neglected primary health care services especially in the Eastern Cape. Covid-19 is not raising new issues but rather highlighting pre-existing issues,” said Ncumisa Willie, research adviser to South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) chairperson Bongani Majola.

Willie joined a delegation of health department officials, monitors and members of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), Eastern Cape Aids Council, Eastern Cape Health Crisis Action Coalition, and the Civil Society Forum on visits to three public clinics in Uitenhage and two in Despatch last week. The delegation is expected to do spot visits at more health facilities in the province this Wednesday.

The Eastern Cape has been the province hardest hit by Covid-19 so far. The latest Medical Research Council mortality report estimates over 8,400 deaths more than historical trends would expect there to have been. This is by far the worst provincial excess death rate relative to population size in the country.

Over the past few weeks, the TAC and its partners have been monitoring the situation at clinics across the province. About a month ago, TAC monitors at Laetitia Bam Day Hospital witnessed confidential patient files being handed over the fence. The monitors said poor and sick people were exposed to all weather conditions and that physical distancing was not being encouraged by clinic staff.

After a meeting with the Eastern Cape department of health, they decided to do a joint oversight visits at the 48 clinics in Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

TAC general secretary Anele Yawa said once their oversight visits were completed at the end of August, they would release their findings in detail.

Last week, the delegation visited Nomangesi Jayiya in Khayelitsha, Rosedale and Lukhanyo clinics in Khayamnandi, and Gustav Lamour Clinic in Despatch.