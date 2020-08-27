Durban lifeguard traumatised after he couldn't save boy who fell to his death

For the first time in his 10-year career as a lifeguard, Thobani Nhlangano battled to hold back tears as he frantically tried to save a five-year-old boy who fell out of a window on the 12th floor of the Silver Sands Lifestyle Resort on Tuesday morning.

The Durban lifeguard was on the upper deck on the lifeguard tower on Durban's beachfront when he heard screams for help.

He ran to the scene, where he found hysterical residents, hotel staff and holidaymakers gathered around a boy, who was on holiday from Gauteng when he fell from the window on to the pavement.

Nhlangano immediately began administering CPR, while Kalem Matthews, a resident who had witnessed the child falling from the 12th floor, ran to nearby Addington Hospital for help.

“My parental instincts kicked in because I thought to myself, what if this was my child? My lifeguard instincts followed through because I wanted to try to save him so badly. I wanted him to be OK. I wanted him to breathe. I wanted him to be alive,” he told TimesLIVE on Thursday.