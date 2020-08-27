Woman killed in Gauteng plane crash

One person was killed and another critically injured on Wednesday when a light aircraft crashed at a field in Springs, on Gauteng's East Rand.

Ambulance service ER24 said paramedics found the wreckage on the side of the field on arrival at the scene with police.

“Two people were found lying inside the light aircraft. Medics assessed the patients and found that a woman had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead by another [ambulance] service,” said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The second victim, a man, was declared to be in a critical condition after examination.

“The man was extricated, treated and provided with several advanced life support interventions before being transported to a nearby hospital,” said Meiring.

Attempts to reach police were unsuccessful at the time of publishing, but the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that its accident and incident investigation division had “started gathering information” on the crash.

“The light aircraft, a Cessna 172, was undertaking a training flight when the accident happened at about 7pm. The evidence collection phase, which has already begun, will define the size and scope of the investigation as well as the anticipated time frame for the completion of a final report. It is vital to point out that investigations can vary in complexity and may at times take longer to complete.

“However, should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the investigating team will then immediately notify relevant parties so that appropriate action can be taken. A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days of the accident,” said spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba.

TimesLIVE