South Africa

Woman killed in Gauteng plane crash

27 August 2020 - 06:46 By Nonkululeko Njilo
One person was killed and another critically injured on Wednesday when a light aircraft crashed at a field in Springs, Gauteng.
One person was killed and another critically injured on Wednesday when a light aircraft crashed at a field in Springs, Gauteng.
Image: Yusuf Abrajee via Twiiter

One person was killed and another critically injured on Wednesday when a light aircraft crashed at a field in Springs, on Gauteng's East Rand.

Ambulance service ER24 said paramedics found the wreckage on the side of the field on arrival at the scene with police.

“Two people were found lying inside the light aircraft. Medics assessed the patients and found that a woman had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead by another [ambulance] service,” said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The second victim, a man, was declared to be in a critical condition after examination.

“The man was extricated, treated and provided with several advanced life support interventions before being transported to a nearby hospital,” said Meiring.

Attempts to reach police were unsuccessful at the time of publishing, but the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that its accident and incident investigation division had “started gathering information” on the crash.

“The light aircraft, a Cessna 172, was undertaking a training flight when the accident happened at about 7pm. The evidence collection phase, which has already begun, will define the size and scope of the investigation as well as the anticipated time frame for the completion of a final report. It is vital to point out that investigations can vary in complexity and may at times take longer to complete.

“However, should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the investigating team will then immediately notify relevant parties so that appropriate action can be taken. A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days of the accident,” said spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba.

TimesLIVE

Teen pilot lost control before fatal plane crash, investigators conclude

The preliminary incident report into a plane crash which claimed the life of 16-year-old Anika de Beer says she lost control while turning too ...
News
3 weeks ago

One killed in Pretoria helicopter crash

One person was killed when a helicopter crashed in northern Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.
News
1 month ago

Pretoria plane crash victim was grade 11 girl

The Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the aircraft accident in Pretoria on Tuesday that claimed the life of Anika de Beer.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown South Africa
  3. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  4. Lions maul Limpopo lodge owner to death as wife looks on South Africa
  5. WATCH | Black mamba catches a wave on Durban beach before being caught South Africa

Latest Videos

'Like Christmas’: Liquor stores overrun after fake alcohol ban voice note
Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
X