South Africa

Thousands demand justice for Nathaniel Julius in online petition

31 August 2020 - 08:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Two police officers were arrested on Friday in connection with the death of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julius.
Two police officers were arrested on Friday in connection with the death of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julius.
Image: Supplied

More than 120,000 people have signed an online petition to demand justice for 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius, who was allegedly shot and killed by police in Eldorado Park on Wednesday last week.

Julius had Down syndrome.

Hazel Waydene, who started the petition last Thursday, wrote that Julius was “shot for no reason” and alleged that the police did not give a true account of the events which led to his death.

“When the police shot him, the boy fell under a truck. The cop pulled him out from under the truck, threw him in the back of the van and went to drop him at a hospital and told the doctors he was involved in a gang fight, which is not true,” wrote Hazel.

Supporters of the petition called on government to tighten its laws and end police brutality.

“People should not get away with this cruelty. The world won't change if these type of things continue,” wrote Eunice Cruz.

Kaylah Morris wrote: “Police brutality is a problem, especially when it comes to showing empathy and patience with those who are disabled.”

Two officers were arrested on Friday in connection to Julius' murder. They are expected to appear before the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday. 

Spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Ndileka Cola, said the arrests followed “careful consideration” of the evidence given to investigators. She said the duo would be charged with murder, and also possibly defeating the ends of justice.

Gauteng premier David Makhura said Julius was caught in crossfire between a gang and police action, but community members said he was shot after allegedly failing to answer questions from police.

Police minister Bheki Cele was met by angry protesters when he visited Julius' family on Friday. He said the relationship between communities and police must be restored. 

IN PICTURES | Solidarity for Nathaniel Julies on the Cape Flats as two police officers appear in court for murder

Two police officers who stand accused of killing 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius are expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday.
News
15 hours ago

Two cops arrested for 'murder' over Nathaniel Julius shooting

Two police officers have been arrested in relation to the killing of 16-year-old  Nathhaniel Julius.
News
2 days ago

Nathaniel Julius 'deprived of a future': Ramaphosa sends condolences

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday asked residents of Eldorado Park to assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to establish the ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. WATCH | Anti-violence protest at parliament erupts in violence South Africa
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption News
  5. Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul under PPE scrutiny News

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
X