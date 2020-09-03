Minister hands evidence in lottery corruption probe to police

A dossier of evidence gathered by forensic investigators appointed by trade, industry and competition (DTIC) minister Ebrahim Patel involving a dodgy R27.5m lottery grant has been handed to the police.

This was revealed by DTIC director-general Lionel October during a meeting of parliament’s trade, industry and competition portfolio committee on Wednesday.

The dossier contains evidence of what happened to lottery funds given to Denzhe Primary Care to build a drug rehabilitation centre near Pretoria. The centre has never been completed and over R20m is unaccounted for.

Investigations into three other lottery-funded funded projects totalling an additional R26m are nearing completion, October told the committee.

October said the DTIC had received legal advice not to distribute the full report and to limit the amount of information made available to the public “to allow law enforcement to complete their investigation”.