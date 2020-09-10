South Africa

Load-shedding, curfews, TERS delays and lack of funds threaten restaurant business

10 September 2020 - 12:55

It never rains but pours for those in the restaurant business. So suggests CEO of the Restaurant Association Wendy Alberts.

Speaking to Tim Modise on his show, Political Currency with Tim Modise, on Business Day TV, Alberts revealed how the odds are stacked against restaurant and bar owners at this time.

Alberts said the recent load-shedding by Eskom, government curfews on operations and travel for patrons, and the restriction on the number of people who were allowed to be accommodated in restaurants and bars was making it difficult for the business to revive itself after 26 weeks of lockdown.

While the association was still collecting data, Alberts said so far, “about 30% of restaurants have closed permanently”.

Those who were open for business were trading at a level of about 70% while many restaurants had brought back only 50% of their staff.

Without the rebuilding of the industry, government, banks, land landlords, suppliers, the department of employment & labour and TERS payouts, many restaurants would struggle to resume operations even after the lockdown.

Alberts explained that many banks were no longer willing to give loans to restaurants as the debts of restaurant owners continued to pile up.

Besides owing suppliers and having to cut staff, Alberts said many restaurant businesses that had survived the lockdown had done so because of understanding landlords.

“I would say 60%-70% of our industry is trading by the grace of the landlord. The future is determined by the landlord,” Alberts said.   

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Government to crack the whip on non-compliant restaurants and pubs

If restaurants and bars do not comply with Covid-19 protocols, they could have their entire liquor stock confiscated - and even have their liquor ...
Politics
1 week ago

The challenge starts now, says top chef on SA restaurants re-opening

Liam Tomlin of Chefs Warehouse & Canteen reflects on the realities of being back in business, and tells us more about his new cookbook, 'Tapas'
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Pub-goers let their hair down — and their guard as lockdown restrictions ease

After months of being starved of socialising over a meal or drink, many South Africans have shed their inhibitions — and masks — and have been ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa
  2. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  3. The Clicks shutdown: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Thuli Madonsela exchange clapbacks ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him South Africa
  5. An offensive tweet, outrage and an apology — here's how the KFC drama unfolded South Africa

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X