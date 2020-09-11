Yet another snag for Covid-19 Ters relief payments

Payments of new and outstanding applications for the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/ Employee Relief (Ters) Scheme benefits have temporarily been halted yet again for the labour department and Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to improve controls.

A damning report last week by auditor-general (AG) Kimi Makwetu identified poor financial management and verification controls, leading to millions of rand in payments to the deceased and to people in prison.

At the end of August, payments were suspended for a day so the UIF could address weaknesses in the online system that could expose it to potential fraud.

“While the AG has shown us a number of deficiencies in the payment of the Covid-19 Ters benefits, I must hasten to add that many of these deficiencies had been picked up already by management,” acting UIF commissioner Marsha Bronkhorst said on Friday.

“Some had already been corrected in the June payments, but we will continue to improve the system so it responds to the needs of our beneficiaries and makes the payments effective and efficient.”