COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.75 million, death toll at 918,894
13 September 2020 - 06:24
September 13 2020 - 06:00
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.75 million, death toll at 918,894
More than 28.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 918,894 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS