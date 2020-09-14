More than 2,000 arrested in Limpopo during week-long operations

Police in Limpopo have revealed they arrested more than 2,000 people in connection with serious crimes during a week of operations in which they were joined by other law enforcement officials, including members of the military.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said they also seized thousands of items from those arrested.

This included 438,555 counterfeit cigarettes, more than 12,000kg of dagga, 1,311 bottles of alcohol, 13 guns, three rifles, 61 knives, five cars and 10 cellphones.

Those arrested would face charges including murder, rape, stock theft, robbery, drunk driving, illegal immigration, possession of dangerous weapons and road traffic acts related to contravention of the regulations under the disaster management act.

Among those arrested were the alleged murderers of the owner of an Ocean Basket restaurant in Polokwane, Lizette Deacon, and her mother Hettie. The two women were reportedly robbed and stabbed to death last week. Their bodies were found bound in their vehicle which was dumped on the side of a road.