South Africa

More than 2,000 arrested in Limpopo during week-long operations

14 September 2020 - 09:00
The more than 2,000 people recently arrested in Limpopo will face charges including murder, rape, stock theft, robbery, drunk driving, illegal immigration and possession of dangerous weapons.
Image: ifh/123rf.com

Police in Limpopo have revealed they arrested more than 2,000 people in connection with serious crimes during a week of operations in which they were joined by other law enforcement officials, including members of the military.  

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said they also seized thousands of items from those arrested.

This included 438,555 counterfeit cigarettes, more than 12,000kg of dagga, 1,311 bottles of alcohol,  13 guns, three rifles, 61 knives, five cars and 10 cellphones.

Those arrested would face charges including murder, rape, stock theft, robbery, drunk  driving, illegal immigration, possession of dangerous weapons and road traffic acts related to contravention of the regulations under the disaster management act.

Among those arrested were the alleged murderers of the owner of an Ocean Basket restaurant in Polokwane, Lizette Deacon, and her mother Hettie. The two women were reportedly robbed and stabbed to death last week. Their bodies were found bound in their vehicle which was dumped on the side of a road.

Police arrest two suspects in connection with murder of Ocean Basket owner and her mother

The police in Limpopo have made a breakthrough in the murder case of businesswoman Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie.
News
13 hours ago

Ngoepe said during their operations, they also arrested a 21-year-old man who had escaped from police custody while he was detained at the Haenertsburg police station outside Tzaneen last month.

“Police were conducting routine services in the cells when this awaiting trial prisoner escaped. He was arrested for burglaries at residences, rape and kidnapping,” said Ngoepe.

The suspect would now face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody.

TimesLIVE

'She was more than a boss, she was like family': shock over Ocean Basket owner's murder

Two candles flickered in the Ocean Basket restaurant in the Mall of the North in Polokwane on Friday as distraught staff members tried to understand ...
News
2 days ago

'I have no more words': MEC shocked after Limpopo student found dead

A Limpopo TVET student who went missing two weeks ago has been found dead, the provincial social development department confirmed on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

