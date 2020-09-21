Millions of Africans pushed into extreme poverty by Covid-19: Mkhize

Millions of Africans have been pushed into extreme poverty since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Zweli Mkhize told delegates at a virtual conference on Monday.

Mkhize was speaking on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa at a conference attended by members of the Centre for Global Development, the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the AU.

“What began as a health crisis has become an economic crisis. Covid-19 has tipped Africa into its first recession in 25 years, threatening to undo 25 consecutive years of positive economic growth,” said Mkhize.

He said Covid-19 was expected to cause an economic contraction of 3.2% in the Sub-Saharan Africa region in 2020, reducing per-capita GDP to levels last seen in 2010.

“For the first time in decades, extreme poverty will increase. Indeed, we have already seen that 26m-39m Africans have been pushed into extreme poverty in just the past six months — raising poverty by between 6% and 9%,” said Mkhize.