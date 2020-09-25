COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa to meet Nehawu to discuss safety of health workers fighting virus
September 25 2020 - 11:25
SA drops to 10th for Covid-19 cases as Argentina's infections surge
SA has dropped to 10th position on the Worldometers ranking of countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
This comes as the cumulative number of infections in SA sits at 667,049 and the death toll at 16,283, according to statistics released by health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday.
The number of new infections has been steadily declining, with the country recording fewer than 10,000 in the past week.
September 25 2020 - 11:08
China's annual production capacity of Covid-19 vaccines expected to reach 610 million doses by end-2020
China's annual production capacity of Covid-19 vaccines is expected to reach 610 million doses by end-2020, the country's National Health Commission said on Friday.
Production capacity of the vaccines is forecast to reach 1 billion doses per year by 2021, Zheng Zhongwei, Director General of the Development Centre for Medical Science and Technology of the commission, told a news briefing.
—Reuters
September 25 2020 - 10:48
China's Clover says its coronavirus vaccine candidate showed promise in animal test
An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals appeared to be safe and able to trigger immune responses in animal tests, researchers have said.
The result of the study on monkeys comes months after Clover began an early stage human trial in Australia in June, as global drug makers race to develop a safe and effective vaccine that can protect people from the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people.
Clover's vaccine candidate, which is partly funded by a global vaccine research coalition, uses adjuvants, ingredients that could boost immune responses, from Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and US-based Dynavax Technologies.
—Reuters
September 25 2020 - 09:09
Russia agrees to supply 35 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Uzbekistan
Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Friday it had agreed to supply up to 35 million doses of the Russian experimental vaccine against covid-19 to Uzbekistan's Laxisam, a pharmaceutical company.
The deal is one of several agreed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in recent weeks to supply the vaccine, which is currently being tested in a large-scale trial in Moscow, abroad.
It has also inked supply deals with Kazakhstan, India, Mexico and two states in Brazil.
— Reuters
September 25 2020 - 08:23
Churches excited to open doors for congregants to worship under level 1
With the easing of lockdown and the country slowly moving towards more freedom, churches are polishing their pews and stocking up on hand sanitiser.
The new Covid-19 alert level one regulations came into play on Monday.
When President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement last week, he also announced an increase in the number of people allowed to attend religious gatherings.