'We have to do something to save SA,' plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

It is just more than a year since Mark Barnes left the Post Office. After about four years in which he slowly steered the institution back on course, he suddenly left.

He doesn't want to say much about why he gave up and is not giving his opinion about the Post Office begging the government for another R4.9 billion.

But he does have a lot to say.

Barnes is a lekker guy to interview. He is a good storyteller and not a single dull platitude escapes his lips. And his passion for SA runs like sauce through every word he utters.

He is a diplomat, but when he talks about fixing things, the diplomat takes a back seat and the words fall like an axe.

“Government institutions are strange beasts,” he says. “Dependence and submission are welcomed, independence is frowned upon. There are exceptions, but often you see a toxic mix of incompetence and power here. Failure is a safe haven, a place to hide. There is a mentality of 'if we want to be safe, we must all fail together'."

