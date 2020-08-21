Warning: get ready for chaos, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Warning: The US elections are not going to be an easy ride.

Don't expect to wake up on November 4 to see Joe Biden's name in the headlines as the winner of the fight.

Worst case scenario is that the results will only be known by the end of November due to issues with the counting of mail votes or because Donald Trump's legal team is in court to get the results annulled due to alleged “massive” voter fraud.

Yes, people, get ready for the drama of the century: “the biggest election fraud ever; the best ratings ever”.

Because if there is one thing we have learnt in the last five years, it is that Donald J Trump always wins, even when he loses. He always wins the public spat against the TV pundits showing poll after poll indicating that the tide is swinging against him. He survives every scandal and shenanigans of his administration. Like a wrestler, he worms himself out of every chokehold. And when he doesn't win, he says he did anyway.

