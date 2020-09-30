Transformation in sport must start at the bottom: Ashwell Prince

Mark Fredericks, a sports activist who has written extensively on transformation, and was also on the panel, raised the issue of schooling.

He said for every successful development school sports story — such as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi — there were at least 10 others that ended badly.

Fredericks said transformation needed to start at a school level, adding that many young players on bursaries were hit with a culture shock which led them to struggle on the field. Players were forced to conform or they were seen as rebels.

“Numerous children go to these schools and don’t fit in, resulting in them not excelling, but you don’t hear about those stories,” he said. “These are soft skills that need to be taught when dealing with athletes.

“You only hear the Siya Kolisi stories because they [glorify] the school’s name.”

Using his friend, former SA cricketer Herschelle Gibbs, as an example, Fredericks said it was well-documented where he had gone to school. “However, his community does not get the credit.”

He called for a new system to be introduced before players were selected for national teams.

“As an example, Grey High School will give three bursaries for cricket and rugby. They will take those players from our communities, where they are allowed to get to the top. But thousands more left behind are possibly even more skilled than Siya. Not everyone can go to an affluent school.