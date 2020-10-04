COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout
October 04 2020 - 06:15
Coronavirus has the last word as a third prominent denialist — after Boris and Bolsonaro — tests positive
“Karma” was the word being bandied about this week in the wake of the revelation that US President Donald Trump, the most powerful man on Earth, had tested positive for the coronavirus. The infection of such a prominent and influential denialist is a big deal — a teachable moment — for the fight against Covid-19.
The virus has struck at the very heart of power in the US. It’s yet another testament to the fact that the disease does not discriminate; no class or level of status is immune. As one analyst put it, it’s the biggest threat to the health of a sitting president in decades.
Even more significant is the fact that Trump has from the beginning tried to play down the seriousness of the pandemic, even lying about its contagiousness, for political reasons. His gaze has always been on next month’s elections and he was not going to allow anything, not even a pandemic that has killed thousands of Americans — the highest national toll in the world — to stand in the way. The economy was the trump card for his re-election and he wasn’t going to allow anything to disrupt it. He now becomes the virus’s most visible token.
October 04 2020 - 06:10
No denial as Trump goes to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
US President Donald Trump was in a military hospital yesterday for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19, an extraordinary development that has upended the election a month before voting.
About 17 hours after he made his diagnosis public, Trump walked slowly from the White House to a waiting helicopter to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland. He wore a mask and business suit and did not speak to reporters.
"I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out," Trump said in a brief video message posted on Twitter. Early on Friday, he had tweeted that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, had contracted the virus.
—Reuters
October 04 2020 - 06:00
The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout
I work in communications in the medical sector and during the lockdown period it was not uncommon for two or three of the many junior doctor-contacts on my phone to be simultaneously posting WhatsApp status updates while on call. I began to notice some trends — concerns over inadequate personal protective equipment, conflict with management and extreme fatigue.
“Headphones on dancing furiously to psy-trance in a cassava patch only way to process last call,” one doctor breathlessly reported from Mpumalanga, where he is doing community service in a rural facility. As the peak period of the epidemic washed over, updates from one contact in particular — Dr Zolelwa Sifumba — dropped with a frequency that amounted to life narration.
I became absorbed, and quite concerned, and, because there is something voyeuristic about passively reading the updates of people you don’t know that well, I reached out.