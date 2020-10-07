Gay couple’s struggle to marry in Richards Bay

Muhammad Buckus and Kyle Pillay have been together for about five years. They live openly as a same-sex couple.

A year ago, they exchanged wedding vows at a traditional Hindu ceremony but they have been unable to formalise their partnership because home affairs officials in Richards Bay keep turning them away.

“We have been given excuse after excuse and it seems to us that the problem is that we are a same-sex couple,” says Buckus.

On the eve of moving from Pietermaritzburg to Richards Bay, they went to a temple with a few close friends and committed themselves to each other.

“We knew we also wanted to get married legally,” says Buckus. “We didn’t for a moment think it would be a problem.”