South Africa

Extra time allocated for written submissions on proposed dagga law

09 October 2020 - 15:09
The deadline for written submissions on the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill has been extended.
The deadline for written submissions on the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill has been extended.
Image: File

The portfolio committee on justice and correctional services has extended the deadline for written submissions on the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.

Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee had received several requests for an extension. The new deadline is November 30. The committee opened the process about a month ago, and the deadline for the submission of written comments on the bill had been Friday October 9.

The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill comes after a Constitutional Court ruling that legalised the personal use and cultivation of dagga in 2018. The bill deals with personal use by an adult and proposes a maximum jail term of 15 years for anyone who deals in dagga or provides it to a child.

The purpose of the bill is to respect the right to privacy of an adult to possess cannabis plant cultivation material, to cultivate a prescribed quantity of cannabis plants, possess a prescribed quantity of cannabis, and to smoke and consume cannabis.

People smoking dagga in public, too close to a window, or in the immediate presence of any non-consenting adult could get a jail sentence of up to two years.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Dagga worth over R1m seized on N3 by Maritzburg police

Pietermaritzburg police seized a consignment of dagga with a street value of about R1.1m on Friday.
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Harties coffee shop offers 'A to Zol' way to grow your own weed

Die Joint is a 420-friendly coffee shop and nursery in Hartbeespoort, in the North West.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Higher education: SA's first medical cannabis academy launches

Cheeba Cannabis Academy believes knowledge is key if our budding medical marijuana industry is to compete in the global marketplace.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? ... South Africa
  2. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  3. 'Anarchy is not the answer': Thuli Madonsela calls out AfriForum for defending ... South Africa
  4. Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality News
  5. 'Move over cowards' Julius Malema calls on 'ground forces' to attend Senekal ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X