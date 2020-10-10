South Africa

Man who allegedly tried to rob cyclist shot dead in Randpark Ridge

10 October 2020 - 17:05
A man who allegedly tried to rob a cyclist was shot dead in Randpark Ridge.
A man who allegedly tried to rob a cyclist was shot dead in Randpark Ridge.
Image: Picture: 123RF

A man who allegedly tried to rob a cyclist in Randpark Ridge, Johanneburg, on Saturday was shot dead at the scene, paramedics said.

The incident happened before 7am on Beyers Naudé Drive.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 6.49am to find the man lying on the roadside embankment. Local security members were already in attendance,” ER24 paramedics said in a statement.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest,” they added.

They declared him dead on the scene.

“It is understood that the deceased attempted to rob a cyclist when a security officer intervened. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” paramedics said.

Attacks on cyclists have become rife with criminals targeting their expensive bikes, some of which cost about R100,000.

One of the latest attacks that recently made headlines was that of Comrades marathon winner Nick Bester in August. He was attacked near his home in Pretoria. The attackers assaulted him and left him for dead near his home, taking off with his bike and other valuables.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Here's how cyclists are planning to foil bicycle thieves

Cyclists have begun to hit back at armed robbers, who are targeting their expensive bikes, some of which are worth about R100,000.
News
10 months ago

WATCH | 'I am not going to change my life': Nick Bester on healing after trail attack

Gruelling physical exercise is so much a part of Nick Bester's life that not even broken bones from a severe beating by robbers - let alone a ...
News
1 month ago

Metro police lauded as Durban cyclist gets stolen bicycle back within hours

A Durban cyclist is counting his blessings after his mountain bike, worth thousands of rand, was stolen and recovered within a few hours on Wednesday
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? ... South Africa
  2. Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk South Africa
  4. 'Anarchy is not the answer': Thuli Madonsela calls out AfriForum for defending ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Take a tour inside Angelo Agrizzi's auctioned R9m luxury Fourways ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
X