Cogta committee wants consequences for R2.9bn in wasteful expenditure

A parliamentary committee has called for heads to roll over fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounting to nearly R3bn incurred by the eThekwini municipality.

The portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) urged the municipality's leadership to immediately take action, saying it would set a bad precedent if the perpetrators were not brought to book.

“The committee considers it unacceptable that the city has incurred a staggering R2.9bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful (UIFW) expenditure for the 2018/19 financial year. Lack of effective consequence management will lead to impunity and an increase in UIFW expenditure. It is in this context that the committee has called for speedy consequence management,” the committee said in a statement on Saturday.