Man gets 10 years behind bars for siphoning fuel from Transnet pipeline

A 27-year-old man will spend the next 10 years behind bars for stealing R300,000 worth of fuel from a Transnet pipeline.

Batsarai Chimutanga was sentenced in the Vereeniging magistrate’s court on Friday.

There have been several arrests recently as thieves, some using their own fuel tankers, target the strategic network of fuel pipelines.

Chimutanga was arrested by the Hawks at a maize farm in Kliprivier, in the Vaal region, in March.

“The investigation team had received intelligence about unknown men who were seen tampering with the Transnet fuel pipeline at Greenland maize farm,” Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement.

“On arrival, Chimutanga was apprehended while driving a white Renault truck carrying a number of containers laden with the stolen diesel. The truck and the stolen diesel worth R300,000 were seized.”