Matrics warned supplementary exams are only in June if they contract virus

Parties, described as potential super-spreader events, are fuelling a coronavirus surge in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Thirty-eight of the 116 Eastern Cape residents who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday live in the metro.

The city has seen a sudden surge in infections, rising steadily from 194 active cases on September 27 to 376 by Monday.

In total, there had been 21,744 recoveries and 1,082 deaths since the first coronavirus infections more than six months ago.

The most active cases the city has had was on July 26, with 13,613 people infected.

The statistics are contained in a provincial health department report released this week.

Dr Siva Pillay, who sits on premier Oscar Mabuyane’s Covid-19 provincial command council, said a “super-spreader event” such as a party would put the Bay in dire straights.

He warned that a “super-spreader event” appeared likely because people were throwing unnecessary parties and insisted on sitting down at establishments that sold alcohol.

“These parties are happening all over the city and our contact tracing teams are kept busy with such events,” he said.

“If people carry on with this nonsense at shebeens and parties, there will be a surge in the city.”

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the police and metro police had been notified and social gatherings would be monitored more stringently.

“They have been briefed on the regulations in this regard. As discussed in the joint operating centre on Tuesday, we will be giving these gatherings extra attention.”

She said the municipality had repeatedly warned residents about social distancing and sticking to other regulations.

“This Friday we will go to Nelson Mandela University as higher learning institutions have been highlighted as a concern due to parties taking place.

“We will not stop there. We will continue to visit the hotspot areas in the city to remind residents that the fight is far from over and ensure they comply,” she said.

Matric parties, such as the one at the Tin Roof bar in Claremont, Cape Town, that resulted in 89 new cases, led Westering High School principal Stuart Hayward to write a letter to grade 12 parents, urging them to keep their children at home.

“It has been reported that matrics are going out at night, socialising in large groups and not adhering to wearing masks and social distancing,” he said.

He said there was concern regarding a definite spike in infections and this sentiment was shared among all principals in the Bay.

“The matrics are careless and disregard precautions to prevent them from falling ill with Covid-19.”

He said any matric pupils who had been in contact with someone who had Covid-19 or fell ill because of the virus would not be able to write the final exams.

“They will be marked absent and will have to rewrite in June 2021.

“Already some schools are reporting cases of matric pupils who cannot write on Monday.

“If they are identified as contacts, they have to stay home for 10 days. If they become ill, they stay home for two weeks.

“This will derail their plans and they will have wasted an entire year.”

Hayward, when contacted, said he was not aware of any particular party linked to his school, but had heard about the celebrations from other principals.

“One has to be careful in these times so I decided to send a general letter.”