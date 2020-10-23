Many believe Covid-19 is exaggerated and declining, says survey

A new survey has revealed that there has been growing pandemic “fatigue” and complacency since lockdown rules were relaxed.

There has also been a reduced compliance with health measures among members of the public, thereby increasing the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

This is according to a survey conducted by the University of Johannesburg's (UJ's) centre for social change, in partnership with the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), which was done between July and September among almost 8,000 respondents.