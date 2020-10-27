South Africa

Bail for man who pocketed R150k in Covid-19 funds meant for preschool

27 October 2020 - 20:43
A 45-year-old man who allegedly received R150,000 of Covid-19 UIF funds in May was granted bail on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/skycinema

A 45-year-old man from Pretoria who was arrested after receiving R150,000 in Covid-19 UIF funds in May this year was granted bail on Tuesday.

The money was meant for Cape Town preschool Durbanville Kleuter Academy.

Lesiba Samuel Modiba was released on R3,000 bail by the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court, according to Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“It is alleged that Modiba received the UIF relief funds in May this year. The serious corruption investigation unit in Pretoria was alerted and after conducting a thorough investigation, Modiba was arrested in Hammanskraal on Monday,” he said.

Modiba was expected back in court on November 18 as investigations continued.

TimesLIVE

