Wheelchair-bound man arrested for robbery at neighbour's house

Police in Port Elizabeth arrested a 24-year-old wheelchair-bound man on Wednesday night for a house robbery in Guava Street in Jacksonville.

According to police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidoo, the man was allegedly instrumental in the house robbery where a television set worth about R5,000 was stolen.

Naidu said that at about 9pm on Wednesday, the suspect, who lives opposite the victim, started swearing and shouting the name of the 35-year-old victim, who was home watching TV.

“The suspect wanted him to open the door but he refused. As the complainant went to speak to him through a window, his kitchen door was kicked opened and two males entered the house. The complainant grappled with one of the suspects. However, they still managed to run off with the TV set,” said Naidu.

The 24-year-old man was detained on a charge of house robbery and appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Thursday.

The police are searching for the other two suspects.

TimesLIVE