Who's paying for useless Cuban drugs? Plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

About R381m worth of Interferon-alfa-2b, an unregistered Cuban manufactured drug for the treatment of Covid-19 that the SANDF bought, is gathering dust in an unregistered depot that could soon be closed.

It's not been a good couple of months for the SANDF. We have seen one leak after the other of irregularities and it is no wonder that the chief in charge, General Solly Shoke, and Surgeon General Zola Dabula are on indefinite sick and special leave.

Details of the Interferon-alfa-2b order were recently leaked, apparently after an internal dispute about which division of the SANDF has to pay for it. The SA Military Health Service refused to pay because the department of health and the regulatory authority for health products has banned the use of the drug for Covid-19 patients.

Military doctors refused to use the drug.

And it is still unclear who in the army approved the order.