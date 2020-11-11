'Your concerns are valid, but so are others': Madonsela responds to Malema calling her a ‘doomsayer’

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has defended her views on the EFF's protests at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town this week, hitting back at Julius Malema's claims she is a “doomsayer”.

On Tuesday, Madonsela said Malema's concerns about justice are as valid as those about the rights of pupils to learn without being exposed to “exacerbated stress on top of Covid-19 and exams”.

During the height of the protests on Monday, Madonsela said children must be allowed to “learn in peace”.

Malema had earlier lashed out at Madonsela and Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib after Habib questioned the criticism of parents who confronted EFF protesters, saying they were protecting their children and the school.

“The EFF unsurprisingly decided to pop up at the school and protest. Parents felt the need to protect their kids and arrived in force to defend the school. Is this unreasonable? I don’t think so, given the EFF’s track record in engaging in violent protests. A violent altercation ensued,” he said.