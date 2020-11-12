Police identify five groups behind spate of stock theft in Free State

Police have identified five groups behind numerous stock theft incidents in the crime-ridden farming community of Paul Roux and surrounding areas in the Free State.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane revealed this at a ministerial rural safety imbizo in Bethlehem on Thursday.

Motswenyane was giving feedback after a meeting with concerned farmers in the area on October 13.

The farmers had handed police minister Bheki Cele a report listing the challenges they faced.

These included stock theft, the names of the police officers allegedly involved in crimes and failures of the justice system.

Motswenyane said after receiving the report, a meeting was scheduled with various stakeholders on October 19.

At this meeting it was decided that a task team comprising the Hawks, the State Security Agency, crime intelligence, detectives and the Independent Police Investigate Directorate (Ipid) should investigate allegations raised in the report, said Motswenyane.

The task team would focus on stock theft cases and alleged police corruption.