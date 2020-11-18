'We want them here in SA': Mzansi reacts to Bushiris' arrest in Malawi

The arrest of fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary in Malawi has been met with mixed reactions from social media users.

The couple apparently handed themselves over to the police on Wednesday after they got wind of their impending arrest.

The Bushiris fled the country last week after being granted bail, following an arrest in October on charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged “investment scheme” of more than R100m.

A warrant of arrest for the couple was issued on Monday, and they have both forfeited their R200,000 bail. They will also forfeit their Pretoria residence should they not return to the country.

Sunday Times Daily reported that the Malawi police service confirmed the arrest was in response to a warrant issued by Interpol Pretoria on Monday.